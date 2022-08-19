Suspense In PDP As Atiku, Wike Camps Meet Today





There is suspense in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as loyalists of the party’s flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike meet today to reconcile the two parties.

This is as the Board of Trustees (BoT) has urged party leaders to guard their utterances over the crisis within the party.

It also urged the camps loyal to PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, to focus on how to resolve the lingering tussle in the party.

Chairman of the BoT, Sen Walid Jibrin lamented that the party ought to be concentrating on how to win all positions to be contested and adhere to the provision of the party constitution.

Meanwhile, there is suspense ahead of the today’s reconciliation meeting between the warring camps to mend cracks arising from the emergence of Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as Atiku’s running mate.

Atiku’s choice of Okowa over Wike who came second during the PDP presidential…





Source: Leadership Newspaper