Centre Lauds Minister, NEDC On North East Intervention 





The Centre for African Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has applauded the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq and the North East Development Commission for the numerous humanitarian interventions in the North East.

In a statement signed by its executive director, Dr Ben Amodu, the centre said Farouq, through the NEDC, had restored hope to thousands of displaced and vulnerable persons in the region.

The commendation followed the commissioning of resettlement houses in Borno State by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

Under the supervision of the NEDC, the federal government has completed 6,000 out of the 10,000 proposed resettlements in Borno alone.

According to Governor Babagana Zulum, over 20 communities have been safely resettled in new and reconstructed homes.

Commendig Farouq and the NEDC boss, Mohammed Goni Alkali, Dr Amodu said the interventions had brought a new lease of life in the North…





Source: Leadership Newspaper