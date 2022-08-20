Foundation Rewards 40 Civil Servants With N500K Each For Outstanding Performances





A non-governmental organisation, AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation, has rewarded 40 civil servants from different Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of government (MDAs), who won the 2022 Presidential Public Service Merit Awards during the 2022 Civil Service Day, with a cash prize of N500,000 each for outstanding performances in service delivery in the Federal Civil Service of Nigeria.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, during the presentation of the cash prizes donated by the AIG-Imoukhuede Foundation to recipients of the awards, advised the 40 recipients to continue with the good work they have started in uplifting the values of the federal civil service.

She said that the award was a motivator to civil servants, to perform better and as champions of change in the Service, she admonished the Awardees to be proud as civil servants and also encourage and mentor others to work hard because hard work pays.

Dr. Yemi-Esan commended…





Source: Leadership Newspaper