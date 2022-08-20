JUST-IN: Enugu APC Chairman  ‘Expelled’ From Party





Chairman of the Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ugo Agbalah, has been ‘expelled’ from the party.

The Udi/Agbudu Ward of Udi local government area of the embattled chairman announced his expulsion from the party on Friday night.

The expulsion letter jointly signed by the Ward chairman, Mr. Aduma Ferdinand, and secretary, Mr. Onyia Francis, made available to journalists Friday night in Enugu, disclosed that the State party chairman was suspended from the party for failing to appear before a Disciplinary Committee to answer to allegations leveled against him.

It was gathered that a member of the Ward had written a petition against Agbalah, accusing him of not being a registered member of the party at the Ward level.

Other allegations include running the party aground, a development they said may make it impossible for them to win elections in 2023 and not attending meetings of the party at the ward and not being a financial…





Source: Leadership Newspaper