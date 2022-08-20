MOSIEND Lauds Federal Govt Over Pipeline Surveillance Contract





The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), has commended the federal government over the commencement of the award of contracts for pipeline security surveillance in the Niger Delta region.

It specifically lauded the government, through the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, for finding worthy, an illustrious son of the region, High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, for such contract.

MOSIEND National President, Kennedy Tonjo West, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt, described Ekpemupolo as someone who has contributed in no small measure towards the peace, unity and development of the region.

West stated that Tompolo has never hiden his detest for oil theft and illegal bunkering, which is polluting, rivers, killing aquatic lives and degrading our environment in the Niger Delta region, with black soot.

He said:…





Source: Leadership Newspaper