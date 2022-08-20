Nigerian Businessman, Stanley Uzochukwu, Meets Ghana’s Vice President Bawumia





Prominent Nigerian business tycoon, Dr. Stanley Uzochukwu, on Wednesday, paid a familiarisation visit to the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in Accra, Ghana.

Uzochukwu is a young and successful Nigerian businessman of high honour and reputation among African and Western elite, who recently embarked on an Africa Tour for business exploits.

Showing gratitude and appreciation to the Ghanaian VP, Dr. Uzochukwu took to his verified Instagram page @stanleyuzochukwu to say that one of his best moments in Ghana was with Dr. Bawumi.

Uzochukwu described VP Bawumi as an inspiring leader in whom Africa is truly blessed.

He wrote: “One of my best moments was with the Vice President of Ghana, His Excellency @mbawumia.

“I must say, His Excellency is such an inspiring leader with a rich wealth of knowledge and experience.

Africa is truly blessed!”

Uzochukwu is the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group in Nigeria. Stanel is a household name in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper