Nigerian Businessman, Uzochukwu, Tours African Countries, Meets Ghanaian Ministers





Nigerian business mogul, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, has commenced his Africa tour for exploits with courtesy visits to two serving Ghanaian cabinet ministers in Accra, Ghana, during the week.

In separate comments posted on his verified Instagram page @stanleyuzochukwu, Dr. Uzochukwu said he was honoured to be received in Ghana by the Ghanaian Minister of Works and Housing, Hon. Francis Asenso-Boakye, and that if Inner City and Zango Development, Hon. Ben Abdallah Banda.

He wrote: “Honored to be received by the Honorable Minister of Works and Housing @asensoboakye_f .

I believe that excellent infrastructures are necessary for business to thrive anywhere.

“Thank you again Hon. @asensoboakye_f for the warm reception. Your passion for the Kingdom of God is highly commendable.

“I was so glad to meet my dear friend and brother again @hon.alhajibenabdallah, the Honorable Minister of Inner City and Zongo Development in Ghana 🇬🇭.

“The Ministry of Inner City and Zongo is a really unique…





Source: Leadership Newspaper