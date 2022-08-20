Nigerian Tycoon, Uzochukwu, Congratulates Ghana’s Ruling Party Chair Ntim, Over Victory





Nigerian businessman, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, has paid a congratulatory visit to the national chairman of the Ghanaian ruling party, New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon. Stephen Ayensu Ntim, in Accra, Ghana, as part of his African nations tour for exploits.

Ntim was recently elected as the National Leader of the party at a National Delegates Conference of the NPP after contesting for the position for four consecutive times before emerging winner on his fifth trial.

Dr Uzochukwu, who took to his verified Instagram page @stanleyuzochukwu, said he had a fruitful discussion with NPP national chairman bothering on national policies and how to boost indigenous investments across Africa.

He wrote: “I paid a visit to Hon @stephenntim1 the National Chairman of the ruling party of Ghana NPP.

We had a fruitful chat on national policies and how to boost indigenous investment across Africa.”

Uzochukwu is the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group in Nigeria. Stanel is a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper