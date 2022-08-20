North Central Youths Lead Rally To Buhari Over Shettima





Thousands of youths from the North-Central zone yesterday held a rally and appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari for Senator Kassim Shettima’s removal as the All Progressives Congress vice-presidential candidate.

The group, under the aegis of North Central Progressives Youth (NCPY) urged the president to intervene and replace Shettima with a Christian for the good of the party and Nigeria.

The rally, which commenced at the Unity Fountain and culminated at the Presidential Villa, had in attendance youths from the six North-Central states and the Federal Capital Territory.

In his address, the group’s president, Comrade Musa Attah, said President Buhari had etched his name in history due to achievements in infrastructure, anti-corruption and good governance.

Attah, however, said the president must protect his legacies by working towards a worthy successor that can consolidate his gains.

“Mr President, on numerous occasions you have promised to bequeath a democratic system…





Source: Leadership Newspaper