Rivers Govt To Prosecute House Of Reps Member Over Illegal Bunkering





The Rivers State government has said it will prosecute a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinyere Igwe, who owns a filling station in Port Harcourt, for alleged illegal oil bunkering.

Igwe’s filling station was earlier sealed-off on Friday by security operatives attached to the Rivers State Government House.

The filling station was among three other private business centres, owned by loyalists of a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Austin Opara, a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporting the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, that were sealed-off by the state government.

The State governor, Nyesom Wike, disclosed the State government’s plan on Saturday during the flag-off ceremony for the construction of internal road network in Omagwa in the Ikwerre local government area of the state.

Although the governor did not mention the owner of the facility in question, however, the House of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper