Sanwo-Olu Tasks Nigeria Commissioners For Economic Planning, Budget On Probity





Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday urged Commissioners for Economic Planning and Budget across the 36 states to be disciplined, fair, firm and prudent in their budget planning and implementation of sustainable national development goals in designing a pathway for the betterment of their states.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated this while declaring open the 15th Community of Practice meeting, which is the gathering of all the Commissioners for Budget and Economic Planning of the 36 states of the Federation, themed: “Human Capital Development: A Panacea for Sustainable Development.”

He also enjoined the commissioners to set up an independent monitoring mechanism to assess how well they have done in their Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs).

The two-day conference held at Victoria Island, Lagos, was organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning in collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper