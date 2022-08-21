2023: INEC Denies Opting For Manual Collation, Says Electronic Transmission Of Results Has Come To Stay





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the Commission has not jettisoned the electronic transmission of election results and reverted to the manual process.

The Commission also said explanation on result management procedure to mean that the Commission has jettisoned the electronic transmission of results and reverted to the manual process is not correct.

A statement signed by the national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, reassured Nigerians that the electronic transmission of results has come to stay.

He said for clarity, the procedure for result transmission remains the same as in recent governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States.

The statement titled, “Clarification On Electronic Transmission Of Election Result” added that there will be no change in all future elections, including the 2023 General Election.

Okoye also appealed to all Nigerians to avail themselves of the provisions of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper