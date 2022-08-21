BBNaija 7: No More Level Immunity As Level 1, 2 Houses Merge  





The Level 1 and 2 Houses in the ongoing Big Brother reality TV show have been merged into one House.

The housemates will now be together in one house and will compete individually instead of the winner of the Head of House (HoH) games from either Level 1 or 2 House saving the rest of the housemates in the same level from eviction nominations.

Consequently, there is no more Level Immunity for the housemates henceforth as anyone of them could be nominated for possible eviction.

This was announced by Biggie after this Sunday’s Live Eviction Show.

Meanwhile, one of the housemates, Groovy, has been isolated in one of the houses as he awaits further instruction from Biggie.

The decision was announced during the Sunday eviction night as the show anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, instructed Groovy to move to the other empty house from where the housemates were all gathered for the eviction show.

The reality TV show enters Week 5 with six housemates evicted so far including Beauty that…





Source: Leadership Newspaper