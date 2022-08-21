Court Jails Paedophile For 30 Years For Defiling Minor





Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja has convicted and sentenced a paedophile, Moses Joseph, to 30 years imprisonment for defiling a minor.

Justice Taiwo sent Joseph to prison after she found him guilty of a two-count charge of defilement brought against him by the Lagos State government.

The state had told the court that the defendant, on September 17 about 11:00p.m, indulged in an act of indecent treatment of the girl (names withheld) by putting his finger in her private part (vagina) and making her perform a sexual act..

The prosecution had claimed that the crime, which took place at 25, Kadiri Street, Alausa, Ikeja, violated Sections 135, 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

In her judgment on the case, which lasted for nine months, Justice Taiwo held that from the substantial evidence presented before the court, she found the defendant guilty of a charge.

She held, “The substantial evidence is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper