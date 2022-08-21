Expulsion Of Enugu APC Chairman, Constitutional – Nwoye





The immediate past chairman of the All Progressive Congress in Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye yesterday said the recent expulsion of the state chairman, Ugo Agbalah by members of his ward executives has legal backing. Agbalah’s expulsion from the party was announced by Udi/Agbudu political ward in Udi local government area announced.

They barred him from holding party office, before pronouncing the expulsion.

The expulsion letter which was signed by the ward chairman, Mr. Aduma Ferdinand and secretary, Mr. Onyia Francis, disclosed that he was suspended for failing to appear before a disciplinary committee over some allegations leveled against him.

It was gathered that a member of the ward had written a petition against Agalla, accusing him of not being a registered member of the party at the ward.

Other allegations included running the party aground, a development they said may make it impossible for them to win the election in 2023 and not attending meetings of the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper