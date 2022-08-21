Federal Govt Deploys eBorder Assets, Others To Tackle Insecurity





The federal government has adopted modern approaches to border security including the deployment of eBorder assets to enhance effective border security and management.

Comptroller-General of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Jere Idris, who disclosed this, said the essence was to effectively police the nation’s borders against illegal immigrants and other criminal elements.

eBorder operations strive to ensure that monitoring of borders across the country is done real-time online, using Information and Communications Technology (ICT) system.

It would be recalled that the federal government had signed the e-border agreement with a Chinese company to supply cameras in about 84 locations of the nation’s borders to use ICT as a tool to monitor the borders.

Speaking yesterday in Dutse, Idris said NIS’ commitment to secure Nigeria’s borderlines was not negotiable.

“We shall continue to offer excellent protective cover across our over 5,037 square kilometres borderlines to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper