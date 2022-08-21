JUST-IN: Gunmen Kidnap 4 Reverend Sisters In Imo 





Unknown daredevil gunmen have kidnapped four Reverend Sisters of the Catholic Church along the Okigwe-Umulolo axis of Okigwe-Enugu Expressway in Imo State on Sunday.

Recall that the highway, which links Imo State to Abia and Enugu States, was the same route the Prelate of the Methodist Church, Most Rev Samuel Uche, and other clerics of the Methodist Church were kidnapped some months back.

The names of the four kidnapped Reverend Sisters were given as Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu, all abducted on their way to a morning mass.

According to a statement issued by the Secretary General of The Sisters of Jesus The Saviour (Generalate), Revd. Sis. Zita Ihedoro, she called for prayers for the quick and safe return of their members.

Part of the statement titled, ‘Sad News’, reads “Sisters Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu are kidnapped. Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, it is with great pain that we bring to your…





Source: Leadership Newspaper