NDLEA Intercepts 2.3m Opioid Tabs





Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in series of interdiction operations in the past week, have intercepted a total 2,325,553 tablets and capsules of Tramadol, Pregabalin, Hypnox, Diazepam and Exol-5 including 7, 353 bottles of a new psychoactive substance locally called ‘Akuskura’ meant for seven states in the country.

The drugs were seized from locations across Kaduna, Kogi, Sokoto, and the FCT.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said in Kaduna, a drug dealer, Umar Sanusi, was arrested on Friday, August 12 during a follow-up operation in Kano and brought back to Kaduna where his consignment of 50 cartons of Pregabalin 300mg, containing 750,000 capsules, weighing 375kgs earlier seized along Abuja-Kaduna expressway was counted and weighed in his presence.

He also said on the same day, operatives also intercepted along Abuja-Kaduna expressway 7,068 bottles of a new dangerous substance of abuse called ‘Akuskura’ meant for Kaduna, Zamfara, Gombe,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper