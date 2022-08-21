Paris Club Refund: Governors Collected $100m From Consultants For State Elections – Lead Consultants





The lead consultants working on the London and Paris Club refunds yesterday accused state governors on the platform of Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) of dishing out tissues of lies as regards the $418 million Paris Club Refund.

They also disclosed that contrary to what is in the media space, the money being owed the consultants was $68 million and not $418 million.

Senator Ned Nwoko, who addressed newsmen in Abuja, also alleged that the governors demanded and received the sum of $100 million to prosecute elections in some states.

He further alleged that when he submitted a bill of $350 million as the consultancy fee, the state governors demanded to be paid 50 percent of it before it could be honored.

Nwoke further alleged that a former chairman of the forum had explained at that time had explained to him that the money was needed to prosecute elections in Bauchi, Ekiti and Ondo states.

Source: Leadership Newspaper