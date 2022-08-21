The Imperative Of A Power Shift And A Tinubu Presidency And The Degeneration Of The PDP





The greatest threat to Nigeria’s national unity is the refusal to shift power to the South next year.

Nothing could be more dangerous to our national cohesion than another 8 years of Fulani rule after President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Northern Governors of the APC themselves made this point and saw this danger and consequently insisted on a power shift to the South.

To my utter surprise and consternation they did not just say no to another Fulani but they went further by saying no to ANY Northerner including those that were not Fulani.

To them it was a matter of honor because this was the commitment that they had made in 2015 when President Buhari came to power.

They said that they would not break their word or renege on that agreement under any circumstances.

That gesture alone is the single greatest act of self-denial and sacrifice that any ethnic or regional group has made in our entire history and we should commend them for it.

A Northerner could have easily…





Source: Leadership Newspaper