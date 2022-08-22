APC Warns Against Smear Campaign Against FCT Minister Of State





The North Central zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned against campaign of calumny against the minister of state for FCT, Hajia Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, following the face-off between her security aides and security personnel at the national secretariat of the party.

Security details attached to the FCT minister of state and policemen attached to the APC national secretariat had reportedly engaged in a physical fight in which a cameraman with the Nigerian Television Authority, (NTA) was attacked for trying to take video shots of the duel at the party’s national secretariat.

But a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the North Central zonal youth leader of the party, Hon Zubair Aliyu, implored the minister not to let her image be tarnished by the smear campaign.

The statement signed by an aide to the zonal youth leader, Usman Faizah Musa, implored the media to be mindful of its reportage.

The statement noted: “Our attention has been drawn to different…





Source: Leadership Newspaper