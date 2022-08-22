Army Constitutes Panel To Probe Alleged Killing Of Islamic Cleric By Soldiers





The Nigerian Army has constituted a Board of Inquiry to investigate alleged murder of an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Goni Gashua, in Yobe State.

A statement by the Assistant Director, Public Relations, Headquarters Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Kennedy Anyanwu, said the Sector in collaboration with the Yobe State Police Command was carrying out investigation to unravel the identity of the suspected soldiers.

He added that the soldiers will be made to face the full wrath of military and civil laws at the end of investigation if found guilty.

The Sector while regretting the incident commiserated with the family of the victim and promised to deliver justice.

“Additionally, the Sector has instituted a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstance surrounding the unfortunate incident. At the end of the investigation,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper