Croc City League: Finals To Hold Nov 13





The semi-finals of the Female category of Croc City 5-Aside Football for Peace Tournament was held at the Murtala Muhammed Square, Kaduna, last Thursday with Blessing Saleh scoring double hat-tricks as Gallant Queens FC beat Wisdom Queens FC 10-0.

Hosts, Kaduna Queens FC Team A, also defeated YSFON Queens FC 4-2 on penalties after playing 1-1 in regulation time to book a place in the final of the tournament in its second edition.

The two semi finals took place at the new Futsal Synthetic Pitch of the Murtala Muhammed Square, Kaduna. The finals is slated for November 13.

Gallant Queens dominated a one-sided affair against the Wisdom Queens, with tournament top scorer, Blessing Saleh, scoring double hat-tricks to take her tally to 13 goals. Midfield maestro and ex-international, Charity Ifenkoh, controlled the midfield with delectable skill and tactical acumen, as rock solid Loveth Dikko shielded Tolani Adeniyi and later Shade Adebowale in goal for the Gallant Queens.

Source: Leadership Newspaper