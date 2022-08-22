Federal Govt To Train 2,000 Kaduna Residents On Tech Skills





Kaduna State Government has commended the federal government for initiating Project T-MAZ, which is aimed at lifting 100 million people out of poverty and for selecting the state in the first phase.

The project is a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, which was approved by the National Steering committee on National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGGS).

Kaduna state residents will benefit from Project T-MAZ as 2,000 of them will be equipped with technical and vocational skills after the training, which will run from August to December.

The Acting Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, who described the project as timely and laudable, conveyed government’s appreciation when the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Educational Intervention, Fela Banl Olemoh, paid her a courtesy call.

Dr Balarabe who was represented by the Commissioner of Business, Innovation and Technology, Professor Kabir Mato, noted that Kaduna state has made appreciable…





Source: Leadership Newspaper