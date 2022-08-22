Gbajabiamila Bags ‘Legislative Personality’ Award





Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that the ‘Legislative Personality of the Decade’ award conferred on him was for the entire green chamber and it will spur his fellow lawmakers to make more quality legislations for national development.

Gbajabiamila said this after he alongside Governor Sani Bello of Niger State, Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola, among others, received the 2022 Democracy Heroes Awards Africa in Abuja.

Ggbajabiamila, who was represented by a Member representing Wurno/Rabbah federal constituency of Sokoto State, Hon. Aliyu Ibrahim, dedicated the Award the to the entire 9th House of Representatives, which has passed ground-breaking legislations such as the Petrolulem Industry Act and the Electoral Act, 2022.

“On behalf of my leader, we say thank you very much, the organisers of this great event, for honouring not only him, the right honourable speaker but indeed the House of Representatives.

“We hold this award in high esteem and…





