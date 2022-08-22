JUST-IN: Suspected Thugs Disrupt Pro-Atiku Meeting In Rivers





Thugs suspected to be loyalists of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, disrupted the meeting of the National Mandate Group (NMG), a group supporting the aspiration of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in Rivers State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the group, led by Senator Lee Maeba, was in Bori, the headquarters of Khana local government area of the State, at a facility owned by the former lawmaker before the gathering was dispersed by the thugs.

It was further gathered that the group had met to endorse the candidature of Atiku, who is currently in a face-off with the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, over the choice of Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, as the PDP presidential running mate.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State government has reaffirmed its determination to arrest and prosecute owner of any filling station selling petroleum products supplied by artisanal refiners.

Source: Leadership Newspaper