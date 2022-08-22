Making Money As Nails Technician





Nails technician or being a nail artist is a laudable career that young people particularly ladies have been able to make a fortune from over the years.

What It Entails

Nail technique in which manicuring is embedded, involves styling and shaping a person’s nails and this is achieved using a combination of decorating nails with coloured varnish, transfers, gems or glitter. For women that love to be stylish and glow in parties, the services of a nail tech (technician for short) is patronised week in week out

Relevance

As long as parties and social events are held every week, and the need for women to take care of their bodies, hairs and the nails to look more glamorous, nail technicians as well as make up artistes will be in demand as a good number of women would love to look more beautiful including their nails.

According to Damilola Oseyemi of Damsellnails Studio, nail technicians are becoming more in demand since there are designs and different ways of adorning the nails. The…





Source: Leadership Newspaper