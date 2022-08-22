NAF Bombs ISWAP Leader Fiya Ba Yuram’s Enclave In Sambisa





Airstrikes executed by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on August 20, 2022, have destroyed Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) leader, Fiya Ba Yuram’s enclave in the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

While it was not clear if the ISWAP leader was killed or not, several of his foot soldiers were killed in the operation.

Other airstrikes were also carried out on terrorists’ training camps in the Tumbuns of the Lake Chad Basin, killing scores of them.

According to a military source, NAF aircraft under the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI on August 20, 2022 carried out some strikes on terrorists’ enclave in Sambisa Forest and the Tumbuns, both in Borno State, with varying degrees of successes recorded.

The source said the military authorities acting on credible and actionable intelligence, directed NAF aircraft to an active location in Sambisa Forest believed to be the enclave of notorious terrorist, Fiya Ba Yuram.

“Fiya Ba Yuram is the current ISWAP leader of Sambisa Forest who…





Source: Leadership Newspaper