Police Foil Terrorists’ Attack, Kill 1 In Katsina





The Katsina State Police Command has raided a terrorist hideout at Unguwar Maizuma of Danja local government area of Katsina State and killed one terrorist during the encounter.

The command spokesman, Gambo Osah disclosed this in a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP, adding that based on credible intelligence that terrorists were sighted in a black spot at Mazuma village, Danja LGA of Katsina State, DPO Danja led a team of policemen to the area and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel.

“The team repelled the terrorists and neutralized one of the terrorists. In the course of scanning the hideout, the following exhibits were recovered: a locally fabricated gun, a military camouflage uniform, machetes and dagger; 100 bottles and a gallon of spirit, some quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, two Boxer motorcycles, three car batteries, one sewing machine, a roll of cable wire, two cooking gas cylinders and a suspected informant to the terrorists who…





Source: Leadership Newspaper