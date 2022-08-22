RATTAWU Faults NBC Over Licence Revocation Of 52 Broadcast Stations





The Radio, Television, Theatre Arts Workers Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), has faulted the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) over the revocation of licenses of 52 broadcast stations, urging the regulator to rescind its decision.

Admitting that the Commission has the constitutional power to revoke licences, RATTAWU, however, described the NBC’s action as “untimely,” noting that information is the oxygen of democracy.

In a statement signed by the Union’s general secretary, Akpausoh Akpausoh, on Sunday, RATTAWU said revoking the licenses of 52 Television and Radio stations and directing their total shutdown implies limiting the possibility of voter education and other electioneering activities.

Akpausoh said the timing of the revocation was not auspicious enough, citing the forthcoming 2023 elections and insecurity bedevilling the country.

“This portends great danger and disservice to the nation,” he said.

Recall that the NBC had on Friday revoked the licenses of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper