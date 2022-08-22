Singer Eedris Abdulkareem Undergoes Successful Kidney Transplant





Nigerian popular musician, Eedris Abdulkareem, has undergone a successful kidney transplant procedure.

This was announced by his management, Lakreem Entertainment on Monday.

In a statement signed by Myke Pam, he stated that both the rapper and his wife, who was is donor, Yetunde, referred to as YT, had successful surgeries.

The management also thanked Nigerians and appealed for sustain prayers and support as the couple gradually recuperate from the surgery and get back on their feet.

The statement reads: “It is with unspeakable joy and undiluted Thanksgiving that the management of Lakreem Entertainment officially releases the news of the successful kidney transplant surgery on Nigerian Hip Hop Czar and activist Eedris Abdulkareem, and his most gracious donor – his lovingly dedicated wife YT, some hours ago.

“Our unalloyed thanks and appreciation goes out to all well meaning Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora, and all his fans from across the globe who prayed for,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper