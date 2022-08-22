UN Hails Nigerian Women Over Economic Development 





The United Nations (UN) has commended the Nigerian women’s drive for economic development.

The UN Women Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Beatrice Eyong, made the commendation at the weekend in Abuja when she received a delegation from the national leadership of the Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigerian (WOWICAN).

According to her, involving non-governmental agencies and having other interreligious partnerships for women empowerment was a wise decision to grow an association and the country at large.

She noted that interrelationships between religious groups also promote peace in the nation and enhance growth and development.

“Partnering traditional rulers and getting to the grassroots is very necessary for effective and efficient services, child education, challenges in capacity building and cooperative management, personal hygiene are critical and would be looked into. The women in Nigeria have been productive which is driving development,” she said.

