Unearned Salaries: CSOs Vow To Mobiise Against ASUU





Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has come under strong condemnation from two civil society groups over its decision to keep students at home with its demand for the payment of six salaries when the teachers were out of class.

The minister of education, Malam Adamu Adamu, recently threatened that members of the union would not receive salaries for the months they had been on strike.

However, ASUU said its members will begin lectures from the 2022/2023 session and forgo unfinished academic sessions lost during the strike, if the government failed to pay the backlog of their salaries.

But the Nigerian Project Initiative (NPI) and the Initiative to Save Democracy (ISD), in a joint statement yesterday, expressed outrage on the determination of the lecturers to keep the students at home over their demand for money that they didn’t work for.