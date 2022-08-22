Why We‘re Scaling up COVID Vaccination – Commissioner





Last week, the Acting Governor flagged off the scale 3.0 of Covid-19 vaccination. What is it all about?

If you recall, last year in March, there was a national flag off of the Covid-19 vaccination, which subsequently all states also did. We flagged off with our governor and other Executive Council members and since then, we have been having various campaigns. The scale strategy is designed to reach all citizens that are eligible – that is 18 years and above – with Covid-19 vaccination. This is the 3rd iteration, and therefore it is called 3.0. It is designed to beef up our national coverage to about 70%. As you know, the more people receive the vaccine, the more the whole population is protected. So, the target of scale 3.0 is to take this coverage up to 70%. Kaduna state has recorded about 61% of eligible citizens have received at least one dose of vaccine. And about 37% to 40% have received two doses and are fully vaccinated. About 75,000 have received the booster dose. So,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper