African Peace Magazine, Group Accredited To Monitor 2022 Angola Elections





African Peace Magazine and its strategic partner, Centre for Peace and Conflict Management in Africa, have welcomed their full accreditation to monitor and observe the 2022 Angolan General Elections slated for Wednesday.

The African Peace Magazine team will lead a delegation ably led by its Editor-in-Chief, Noah Ajare; Group Editor/Media Consultant, Austin Otah; International correspondent, Nympha Chinenye Nzeribe; Managing Editor, Arinola Sulaimon; Associate Editor, Barakat Yakubu, and several others to Angola to monitor the elections.

The African Peace Magazine’s active participation in the elections will include on-the-spot live reports and interviews (Pre and Post-Election], to measure the confidence of the public towards the elections while collating the opinion of voters.

Editor-in-Chief of the African Peace Magazine, Noah Ajare, in a statement on Tuesday, said elections are typically critical to the economic development and political stability of the country because they…





Source: Leadership Newspaper