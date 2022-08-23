China To Forgive Loans To 17 African Countries





The Chinese government has revealed plans to forgive 23 interest-free loans to 17 African countries.

China also revealed its intention to provide food assistance to struggling nations.

The Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, disclosed the plans in a post on the ministry’s website.

The Minister failed to specify which countries owed the money or the amount of the loans.

“China will waive the 23 interest-free loans for 17 African countries that had matured by the end of 2021,” Mr Wang said at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, according to a statement.

He pledged that China would continue actively supporting and participating in the construction of major infrastructure projects in Africa through financing, investment and assistance.

“We will also continue to increase imports from Africa, support the greater development of Africa’s agricultural and manufacturing sectors, and expand co-operation in emerging industries such as the digital economy, health, green and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper