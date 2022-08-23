Danbatta, Others Bag ‘Democracy Heroes’ Awards





The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Garba Danbatta, and other prominent Nigerians have bagged the 2022 Democracy Heroes Awards in recognition of their ceaseless efforts to promote democracy in Nigeria and Africa.

Founder of the Heroes Award, Olufunso Ajana, in his remarks at

the event to mark the 10th anniversary of Award, said it was aimed at honouring people who have played key roles in the development of democracy in Africa.

The event was organised by Democracy Heroes Award Africa in Abuja.

The NCC boss, who bagged the Most Outstanding Technocrat of the Year Award, expressed appreciation to the organisers and pledged more commitment to serve the nation better.

The EVC was represented at the event by the NCC Director of Public

Affairs, Reuben Muoka, even as he dedicated the award to the staff of the Commission for assisting him to deliver on the job.

“We will continue to be dedicated to the job,” Danbatta said.

Source: Leadership Newspaper