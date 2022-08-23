Football A National Asset, We ‘ll Resist Any Attempt To Undermine Its Devt – Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday in Abuja declared that football remains the number one sport in Nigeria and a national asset, therefore, his administration will resist any attempt to undermine its development.

The President made the pledge while receiving the 10-year Football Development Masterplan submitted by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare, at the State House, Abuja.

Describing football as ”our passion and a major tool for unity,” the President affirmed in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, that it is the responsibility of government to safeguard the sport, which has brought Nigeria many laurels, and ”treat it as a national asset.”

”Indeed, just as I expect and demand a higher standard of patriotism, responsibility and commitment from those charged with the administration of our football, I also urge all stakeholders to work together constructively and patriotically.

”We have seen attempts to disrespect and undermine the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper