Humanitarian Underscores Role Of Education, Meditation In Peace-building





Amidst a rousing welcome from prominent business leaders and dignitaries across Nigeria, world-renowned humanitarian and founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Gurudev Sri Shankar has recommended meditation in businesses, families and across communities as a necessity in creating lasting peace.

This was during the Business leaders roundtable themed ‘Building Emotional Resilience’, which was hosted by The Art of Living Foundation Nigeria and was attended by leading personalities, prominent business leaders and dignitaries from across the country.

In his opening remarks, the Global Peace Ambassador, Shankar, emphasised on the importance of empathetic and community-focused leadership in helping to bring peace to the world, stating that “countries around the world spend billions and trillions of dollars. I am saying if they spend even 0.1 per cent of their national resources on education and holistic health of their citizens, I am sure the world would be a better place.”

The…





