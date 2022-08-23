Insecurity: Timber Shades Take Over Yam Markets As Taraba Farmers Flee Settlements





Farmers in the 16 local government areas and the two special development areas of Taraba State have recorded low food production in the 2022 farming season due to the worsening insecurity in the state.

Investigation by LEADERSHIP showed that most yam markets in the state have converted to timber shades because there are no yams to sell or display in such places. Consequently, yam sellers have abandoned the markets for timber dealers, who are having a field day.

It was gathered at the hitherto yam markets that farm produce, especially yams, which used to be in abundance are now poorly supplied because farmers can no longer access their farms as bandits have taken over their farms and routes.

When our correspondent visited Zing, Pupule, Pantisawa, Abare and Maraban Zing in the northern part of the state where buyers used to troop to buy yams, the commodity was in short supply, which has forced up the price.

Some traders told LEADERSHIP that they could not afford the high prices…





Source: Leadership Newspaper