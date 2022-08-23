JUST-IN: US, Nigeria Sign Agreement To Return $23m Abacha Loot





The federal government of Nigeria has signed an agreement with the United States of America on the return of Mecosta/Sani Mohammed assets, otherwise referred to as General Sani Abacha.

The Attorney-general of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, who signed the agreement on behalf of the federal government, said the money was part of the looted stolen funds traced to former Military President, Sani Abacha.

Part of the Abacha loot to be returned to the Nigeria, according to the US government is $23,439,724.

The United States was represented at the signing ceremony by its Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Mary Leonard.

Malami disclosed that both countries arrived at the decision after many negotiation meetings between the representatives of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, United States Department of Justice (USDOJ) and the UK National Crime Agency (NCA).

The AGF expressed his gratitude towards the efforts of the Governments of the United States and the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper