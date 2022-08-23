Lekki Deep Seaport Will Increase FG’s Revenue, Create 112,000 Jobs – Minister





The minister of Transportation, Alhaji Mu’azu Sambo, on Sunday said the Lekki deep seaport would bring more tonnage, and revenue to the port and the country.

Sambo who disclosed this in Jalingo said the Lekki deep-sea port project would create 112,000 jobs to Nigerians upon its completion.

According to him, the port, which is a deep seaport would bring more tonnage, and revenue to the port and the country.

He further said the importance of the project would impact positively on the nation’s economy.

“The Lekki deep-sea port project is a major infrastructural intervention in the maritime sector of the country “

“It is significant because the largest ships in the world can berth at the Port.

“That means, more tonnage, more cargo, more revenue for the port and for the country, more economic activities.

“And above all more jobs like I said, over 112, 000 both direct and indirect jobs will be created as a result of the creation of the Lekki deep-sea port.

Source: Leadership Newspaper