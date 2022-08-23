Police Seal ASCSN Secretariat As Members Protest





The National Secretariat of Association of Senior Civil Servants (ASCSN) has sealed off by the police as aggrieved invaded the secretariat to located in Yaba area of the state to protest against alleged fraudulent practices of the leaders.

The leadership of association while explaining the reason why police sealed the national secretariat in Lagos said they invited the police to avert total breakdown of law and order.

The ASCSN secretary-general, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, who made this known said the aggrieved expelled members led by the former President Comrade Bola-Audu Innocent with some aggrieved members tried to force their ways into the secretariat with their hired hoodlums that came with various charms and other dangerous weapons.

“So, the police was invited to help prevent confrontation with them and also to help restore law and order.

“Expelled members besiege National Secretariat of ASCSN in Lagos. Following attempt to forcefully invade the National Secretariat of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper