Presidency Declares Kumuyi A Voice Of Moderation





The presidency through the special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has described the founder and general superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, as a voice of moderation among pastors in Nigeria and beyond.

Adesina stated this at the special promotion of the book “Kumuyi: Defender of the Faith”, in Abuja, on Sunday.

He recommended that the book should be read by all those who genuinely seek to understand the essence of Christianity the life of a focused preacher of the gospel.

The presidential aide added it be distributed across the country and beyond, with a promise to be part of it for effective dissemination of the message contained, therein.

He said, “The subject of that book is a voice you can trust. Pastor Kumuyi is a man you can trust and anywhere we can present Pastor Kumuyi.

“He is not a partisan voice. He is a neutral person but respectable. He is apolitical but not indifferent to what is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper