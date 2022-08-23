SheVentures Offers N5m Interest-free Loans To Women Entrepreneurs





SheVentures has resumed the disbursement of 90-day zero-interest loans of up to N5million to women-owned Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across the country.

SheVentures is the unique proposition in support of the Nigerian woman in business, powered by First City Monument Bank (FCMB).

The 90-day zero-interest loan initiative is reopening for the third consecutive year to bridge the funding gaps faced by women-owned enterprises. It also ensures access to capacity-building programmes.

Speaking on the initiative, the managing director, FCMB, Mrs Yemisi Edun, said: “our SheVentures zero-interest loan is helping women entrepreneurs pursue profitable and sustainable growth through upfront capital for new products, services and expansion. In addition, it has uplifted and safeguarded women-owned businesses from the brutal impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, among other challenges.”

The head of Women in Business at FCMB, Ms Yetunde Moito, said, qualified women entrepreneurs could access…





Source: Leadership Newspaper