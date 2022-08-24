APC Is A Party Set For Destruction, Says Ex-Chieftain In Rivers





A former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Princewill Dike, has described the party as one apparently set for destruction.

The former Special Assistant on Student Affairs to former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, is the latest prominent member of the APC to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

His defection to the PDP followed that of the APC state publicity secretary, Senibo Chris Finebone, who had two weeks ago, announced the resignation of his membership of the party.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, Dike said he decided to leave the APC when he realised that all his advices aimed at reviving the party in the state were not heeded.

He said: “A political Party is a vehicle for political power. When I observed that Rivers APC is heading to the precipice, I began lamenting. Alas, they tagged me a prophet of doom, as did Jeremiah by the Israelite.

“I didn’t stop at lamenting. But also proffered solutions on how to stir…





Source: Leadership Newspaper