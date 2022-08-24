Bayelsa Varsity Exonerates Diri Over Sack Of 198 Casual Workers





Vice Chancellor of Bayelsa Medical University (BMU), Prof Ebitimitula Etebu has absolved Governor Douye Diri of any involvement in the decision by the institution to disengage 198 persons improperly absorbed in 2019 during the last administration.

Etebu said the engagement of the embattled workers was improper and in violation of the employment rules of the institution.

He made this known yesterday against the backdrop of claims that Diri was responsible for their sack. He said the institution decided to disengage them due to repeated restive nature of the affected workers and demand for new lecturers needed for the several accredited courses of the institution.

The VC said, “The current governor has nothing to do with anything. I am the Vice Chancellor, I told them, because they were trying to destabilize the institution. Every time they were threatening, saying they are going to do this and that. And I told them, look, you have no use to us, you don’t even come to work and if…





Source: Leadership Newspaper