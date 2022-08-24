JNI Condemns Assassination Of Yobe Islamic Cleric, Calls For Justice





The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), has condemned in strong terms, the killing of a Yobe-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Muhammad Goni Aisami, calling for quick dispensation of justice to serve as deterrence.

Recall that Sheikh Aisami, who was based in Gashua, Bade local government area of Yobe State, was allegedly shot dead last Saturday in Karasuwa local government area of the State while on his way back from Kano State.

However, JNI accused two security personnel of killing the cleric.

JNI lamented that the gruesome killing of Sheikh Aisami, saying that it clearly demonstrated that crime has permeated all fabric of the Nigerian society and to some extent even security agencies.

In a statement issued by JNI Secretary-General, Dr Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, he said the killing of Sheikh Aisami and other killings should not be swept under carpet.

JNI said: “JNI received with utmost shock the reported assassination of Sheikh Muhammad Goni Aisami and theft of his car. To say the least, the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper