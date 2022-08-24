Nigeria Info, Others Secure Broadcast Rights To Air EPL Games





Nigeria’s leading talk and grassroots entertainment radio brands, Nigeria Info, Cool FM, and Wazobia FM, have announced that they have secured the exclusive rights to broadcast the English Premier League (EPL) games through its partnership with Talksport, the global audio partner of the EPL.

The broadcast partnership, which strives to provide Nigerians with an unbeatable sport-broadcasting experience, will cover the 2022/2023, 2023/2024, and 2024/2025 sporting seasons respectively.

Commenting on the recent development, the CEO of Cool FM, Wazobia FM, Nigeria Info, and Arewa Radio, Serge Noujaim, noted that the partnership with Talksports will take the broadcast reach of the English Premier League to new heights across the country.

“As a group of leading-radio brands, we fully understand that Nigerians demonstrate a genuine passion for the game of football. This is why we have taken it upon ourselves to engage in a longstanding partnership with Talksport to bring the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper