Police Parade Killers Of Bauchi Legislator, Police Officer 





The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has paraded the killers of one Hon. Musa Mante, a then serving member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly from Dass local government area in August 2020.

The arrested suspects also kidnapped the deceased’s two wives and 1-year-old daughter at the time.

The suspects, Hashimu Galadima (a.k.a Kan-Wuka) aged 48, Abdulwahab Alhassan (a.k.a Emeka) aged 31, Abdulwahab Ahmed (a.k.a Dan-Mama) aged 35, and Alh. Modu Saleh, all of Dass local government area of Bauchi State, were arrested following credible intelligence and paraded in Abuja on Wednesday.

Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said operatives of the Force Intelligence Bureau Intelligence Response Team (FIB-IRT) successfully brought the case of the murder to a close with the arrest of the suspects as it earlier seemed unsolved.

He said the suspects, according to investigations, were members of a syndicate actively involved in kidnapping and robbery operations within Bauchi State and its…





Source: Leadership Newspaper